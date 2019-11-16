Nashville business owners partner to satisfy sweet tooth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a sweet, full-circle moment happening for some local business owners.

Long-time Nashville restaurant Uncle Bud’s will carry desserts from The Peach Cobbler Factory.

Founder Juan Edgerton said he’s proud of their home-grown success over the past 6 years.

And, he actually got his start in the restaurant biz working at Uncle Bud’s in high school.

“It was a full circle moment, I remember talking to him and just sharing my experience with Uncle Bud’s and how great a summer that was me working there, and the more we talked and built the relationship, and talked about peach cobbler and the old days at Uncle Bud’s, I felt really comfortable that this was something that we as a company, peach cobbler factory should be doing,” said Peach Cobbler Factory co-owner Juan Edgerton.