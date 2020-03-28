Nashville business now offering pick-up alcohol and food orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) Las Palmas has had to change quite a few things to keep business moving as new restrictions have been handed down the last few weeks.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Sunday directing restaurants across the state to suspend their dine-in services for the next 14 days.

The new regulations went into effect at midnight central time on Monday, March 23.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created both an economic and a health crisis and our response must continue to address both aspects,” Governor Lee said in a statement. “Our goal is to keep the public, especially vulnerable populations, safe while doing everything possible to keep Tennesseans in a financially stable position.”

Many restaurants in the state had already made the move to delivery or take out following the announcement.

Las Palmas operations manager Mauricio Sanchez says moving to takeout has not been ideal, but customers continue to come in and keep business running.

“Sales of the carry out have been good,” Sanchez said. “Our friends, our customers have supported us.”

State restrictions on alcohol have also changed, allowing businesses throughout the state to sell alcohol by take-out or delivery, with the purchase of food, in closed containers to those 21 years old or older.

“We got emails and comments on social media that man we miss the margaritas,” Sanchez said.

Las Palmas says the move has helped with business even more.

“It is going to put a little bit of an ease on the restaurants,” Sanchez said.

