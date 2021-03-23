Nashville boutique changes policies after several burglaries, looking for group of thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – REVV in Hillsboro Village is taking new measures after a string of shoplifting incidents.

“It’s a major concern to be honest and this is not the first time it’s happened and we know we are not the only victims,” said Laci Bonner, the owner of REVV and The Nash Collection.

Over the last three months, employees reported seeing the same group of people at least three different times coming into the shop and stealing items. About $1,000 worth of merchandise have been taken. They have heard similar thefts from neighboring businesses, but none have reported it to police because they are afraid it will get lost.

“They’re professionals and sometimes it’s two or four of them,” Bonner said. “I do believe they use code words and on a moments notice they all vacate the building once they’ve gotten what they need.”

Some of them have changed their appearance including hair color and clothing each time. “It’s scary and you don’t really know how to approach the suspects properly and we feel like the victim every time,” said Bonner.

Business owners have reported burglaries in the neighborhood before and they are tired of it. In February, Metro police began searching for a suspect involved in a string of burglaries affecting at least ten businesses. The department told News 2 that REVV has filed a police report and a detective has been assigned to the case, but these incidents are not related.

REVV just implemented a “no large bag” policy to prevent more incidents from happening. Bonner is also looking to rearrange the store and installing a security system where it’s easy to keep an eye on all ends of the store at once.

“We shouldn’t have to work harder at our jobs to combat this and this should be something that should be taken seriously by metro,” Bonner said.

If you know anything about these burglaries, contact REVV at 629-888-4711 or CRIME STOPPERS at 615-74-CRIME.