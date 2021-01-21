The Stillery back open for first time since Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Stillery on 2nd Avenue took a huge step forward on Thursday, reopening for the first time since the bombing on Christmas Day damaged the restaurant.

“To be honest, I’m shocked that we’re open today. I didn’t think we were going to be able to get it all put together this quickly,” said General Manager Jim Stimson, “With all of the time off, all of our employees had the COVID layoff, we didn’t want to keep our employees out of work any longer than we had to.”

The ceilings, windows and floors were all redone in only a week and a half. It’s all thanks to Backstage Backyards, a landscaping and exterior design company started by Joe Denim, a musician who found a new path after the pandemic prevented him from touring.

“It is really rewarding being down here on this street piecing it back together,” Denim said. “We’ve played every one of these bars at one time or another over the years, so we are really honored to be down here putting it back together.”

Denim is scheduled to help several other businesses on 2nd and 3rd Avenue rebuild or fix damaged areas.

It was a tight deadline, but The Stillery plans to celebrate reopening all weekend long with live music.