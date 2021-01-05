Terrorism designation remains up for debate in Nashville bombing investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators continue to debate whether or not the Christmas Day downtown Nashville bombing should be considered an act of terrorism.

Monday afternoon, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the FBI had determined the bombing was not an act of terrorism. Drake did not have specific details from the investigators, but pointed to the likelihood that the FBI didn’t find a political ideology connected to the accused bomber, Anthony Warner.

However, Monday evening, the FBI issued a statement to News 2 indicating they had not made an official determination.

“The FBI routinely briefs our partners regarding the status of large investigations affecting their jurisdictions. The Nashville case is no exception,” a spokesperson with the FBI Memphis Field Office said in the statement. “In our conversations with law enforcement partners, we have discussed criteria for a terrorism designation. However, we continue to assess the evidence collected and this remains an active investigation. At the appropriate time, we will make a final determination when we have been able to review the maximum amount of information.”

Chief Drake described Warner as “anti-police” and “anti-government” when speaking with Metro council members.

Officials are still investigating a motive for the bombing, which may include conspiracy theories.

News 2 will continue to keep you up to date on the investigation and as developments continue to unfold.