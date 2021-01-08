Some 2nd Avenue businesses prepare to open following Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday marks two weeks since downtown Nashville was rocked Christmas morning by a bomb.

While recovery efforts will likely take years, city officials have made significant progress. The restricted area is down to just 1st and 2nd between Commerce and Church Streets.

A hat store was the first to open on 2nd Avenue, while some of their neighbors say they aren’t far behind them.

“We are cautiously optimistic to open, between probably Saturday and Monday. Doc Holidays will be back open, as well as some of our other neighbors,” Barrett Hobbs, Operating Partner of Doc Holidays told News 2.

He explained that they are among the fortunate ones.

“Comparing it to buildings that are about to fall down you just kind of count your blessings. Most of us on that end of the street kind of feel like we are the lucky ones.”

Hobbs who has been in business for more than two decades in Nashville has faced a number of disasters, but the efforts from the Office of Emergency Management and the Nashville Fire Department on this recovery, he says have been impeccable.

“I’ve seen multiple tornadoes, multiple floods. You know you think you’d run out of disasters at some point and I have to say the coordination on this one is better than anything I’ve personally been a part of, from our perspective, A-plus.”

He says city officials have focused on the critical need to get the businesses back open, following an already difficult year with some being forced to close and others having to lay off employees.

“We are laying on the ground right now,” he stated.

However, OEM has extended their hands, he said setting up a system for safety checks and inspections so they can get back on their feet.

“They’ve given us a hotline and we basically call it and then they coordinate a rapid team, for lack of a better word, and they’ve coordinated that so it really helps the business owner. You don’t have to make 5 phone calls. I make one and they say ok be at your building at this time and they send the team to us,” he explained.

Hobbs who is also Chairman of the Downtown Merchants Association said he can’t praise their efforts enough at a time when the heartbeat of the city hardly has a pulse.

“You knock the hell out of us and we are going to get back up, we don’t know any different,” he said.

Hobbs said that The Stillery and Big Shotz hope to open their doors in the coming days as well, while he understands those at ground zero have a much longer road to recovery.

Metro Codes released a preliminary report of their assessment that said a number of the buildings on 2nd Avenue are in danger of collapsing or collapsing more. The list included the buildings that house Hooters, The Old Spaghetti Factory, Nashville Downtown Hostel, Buffalo Billiards and Dicks Last Resort.

The report also said that The Rhea building containing Laser Quest, Rodizio Grill and the Melting Pot has partially collapsed and runs the risk of collapsing further, explaining that they believe a large portion of the building will need to be demolished or rebuilt.

Hobbs added that thankfully no lives were lost in the explosion, saying now 2nd Avenue has the opportunity to come back bigger and better than before and that he believes this historic street will flourish in the future.