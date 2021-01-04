Sewer lines to be inspected at Nashville bombing site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Reconstruction around Second Avenue will begin Monday after the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day that damaged more than 40 businesses.

A city contractor will inspect sewers lines for possible damage caused by the Christmas Day explosion.

Metro Water Services said sewer lines in the downtown area are a combination of clay pipe, concrete pipe and an unknown material, most likely clay. Some of the pipes date back to 1903.

Crews will work to determine if any of the lines are damaged.

There are concerns portions of the underground infrastructure may have failed due to the impact and vibration of the blast.

Sewer lines will be checked from Union Street down to Broadway and from Fourth Avenue to the Cumberland River.

Metro Water Services’ contractor, ACE Pipe Cleaning, Inc., will use specialized CCTV equipment to inspect the underground sewer infrastructure. The inspection will allow Metro Water Services to assess and fully understand the extent of any damage to the sewer lines and determine the need for repair or replacement.