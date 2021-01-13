Second Avenue bar open and in need of business after Christmas Day explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Boarded windows and barricades seem to overshadow the need for new business on Second Avenue.

“The major problem is, I think a lot of people don’t know 2nd Ave is open when they come down the street,” said Will Guarino, General manager They see a barricade for the cars and what not and you just automatically assume you can’t go down there. When in fact, pedestrians can walk down here up until Commerce street

Doc Holliday’s was shut down Christmas Day, alongside a handful of others after a bomb destroyed buildings along the block.

“After COVID, it’s just like one more thing that has just set us back,” said Megan Hester, Director of Operations. “We were closed for several weeks. New Year’s Eve is a bar Super Bowl. We were not able to be open that day.”

While the bar itself wasn’t damaged by the explosion, Doc Holliday’s was forced to close while investigators and city leaders worked to make the area safe for visitors.

“Even before the bombing, it looked dark and desolate on the street,” said Hester. “People are scared of the street or they are really coming down to see the destruction. And all of the other bars are not quite open yet.”

That’s why the bar is now trying to get creative in enticing customers and locals to stop in and spend. They will offer a free koozie to customers this upcoming weekend.

“That’s what we are trying to do here, withstand anything and everything and keep going. Always keep going, always keep pushing,” said Guarino.

Doc Holliday’s is the only bar open on 2nd Avenue right now. There are a few other businesses that have opened, but are not keeping steady hours due to the lack of foot traffic.