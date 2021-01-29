‘Recovery will take time:’ More help coming to victims of Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — It has been a little more than a month since the Christmas Day blast that wreaked havoc in downtown Nashville. Now, more help is on the way for those victims.

Friday, it was announced the Federal Disaster Loans will be available for victims of the bombing.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said while recovery is underway, it will take time. “That means low interest loans will become readily available to those affected, and that is going to aide the community recovery process tremendously.” Cooper added, “This is going to be a long term effort and will be expensive for everyone involved.”

According to the founder of the architecture firm that will oversee the redevelopment of Second Avenue where the bomb took place, several building owners have already cleaned up in preparation for the rebuilding. What’s next? The firm will work on how to rebuild and what the structures will look like.