NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Seven buildings on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville have been deemed unsafe for use or occupancy by the Metro Nashville Codes Department. That means people will be left out of their homes and businesses for the foreseeable future.

"So, my Christmas morning was waking up about 6:30 a.m. to the explosion going off, being shaken from my bed," said Benjamin Jordan, General Manager for Downtown Nashville Wines and Spirits. "All the confusion and pandemonium that went along with that."