Panel will review Metro police’s 2019 response to Nashville bombing suspect’s Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police Chief John Drake announced Thursday a panel will review the department’s response to Christmas Day bombing suspect Anthony Warner’s Antioch home in August of 2019.

The review panel, which will be led by five people, will include three people from outside the police department.

Deputy Chief Dwayne Greene and attorney/Professional Standards Division head Kathy Morante will be joined in the review by Nashville attorney and former United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Ed Yarbrough, Community Oversight Board Executive Director Jill Fitcheard, and Metro Council Member Jennifer Gamble, chair of the Public Safety Committee, according to a release.

“These five persons will meet with the officers involved in the near future, hear the information they had in August 2019, and what they did at the time based on that information,” Chief Drake said. “The review will focus specifically on 2019 to determine whether any gaps existed from which we can learn moving forward. I thank these five persons for taking part in the After Action Review and I look forward to their report.”

Metro police received a complaint last year Anthony Warner was making bombs in an RV at his Antioch home.

A police report states officers responded on Aug. 21, 2019 to a location on Syfert Lane, where Warner’s girlfriend at the time explained he was “building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence” on Bakertown Road.

While on the scene along Syfert Lane, the document states officers spoke with Raymond Throckmorton, who described himself as an attorney for Warner and his girlfriend, who revealed Warner “frequently talks about the military and bomb making.” Throckmorton further stated he believed Warner “knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb,” according to the police report.

From there, officers responded to Warner’s home on Bakertown Road, where they knocked on the door, but said no one answered. The report states there was an RV trailer in the backyard of the home, “but the yard was fenced off and police could not see inside the RV.”

In the report, police noted “the location has several security cameras and wires attached to [an] alarm sign on the front door. Police said they attempted “several times,” but “could not get [Warner] to open the door and police did not have contact with him.”

Federal investigators said Warner detonated a bomb inside of an RV parked near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, killing himself, injuring three others and damaging more than 40 buildings.

Prior to the explosion, Metro police said Warner’s RV played an audio recording of a countdown, a warning for people to evacuate and Petula Clark’s song “Downtown.”

Metro police and the FBI have not revealed if they believe the AT&T building where the RV was parked was Warner’s intended target, but said they are investigating.

Investigators are also working to analyze chemical residue from the scene and determine the chemicals that were used to make the bomb.