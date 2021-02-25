On anniversary of Nashville bombing, Mayor Cooper looks to ‘build back better’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday marked two months since the explosion on Second Avenue on Christmas morning.

At least forty buildings, forty businesses were damaged or destroyed, and hundreds displaced. News 2 spoke with Mayor John Cooper who provided an update on the anniversary of the Nashville bombing.

Mayor Cooper said the buildings have been secured, and a gap remains between what private insurance will cover and what the city will have to pay to have rebuilt.

“We are still in the phase of the community coming together, invisioning how to build back better,” said Mayor Cooper. “In the end, the bombing on Second Avenue is going to be viewed historically as an opportunity to invest in our downtown and really make it one of the nation’s treasures, but it’s going to be a road to get there.”

How long of a road is what is not yet known? Months for sure, likely years too, as the mayor says to build back better.