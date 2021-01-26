Newsmaker: Historic Nashville’s efforts to preserve 2nd Avenue following bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It will be a long road ahead for the businesses damaged in the bombing on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Elizabeth Elkins with Historic Nashville joined News 2 via phone to talk about their efforts of preserving the history of the area.

Elkins said, “Right now the process is trying to get all parties in one place to start shoring up those buildings that were most heavily damaged. The five properties directly across from the bomb site are actually properties that Historic Nashville has preservation easements on.”

Elkins said they are currently trying to figure out how to salvage what they can in the most historically responsible way possible.

“As Historic Nashville the reason these easements exist is to protect these historic facades and this one is tricky.”