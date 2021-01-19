New images show bombing damage inside The Old Spaghetti Factory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New images show the extent of the damage inside The Old Spaghetti Factory after the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Photographs of the recently surveyed damage were sent to News 2 by District Manager Todd M. Saxey.

Saxey said the city of Nashville has deemed the building unsafe and he was unable to retrieve any more items from inside until the structural engineer’s plan is approved and completed.

He and corporate managers were able to retrieve cash and computers from inside the restaurant, but not much else.

“It was so sad to see how badly damaged our bar and lobby were,” said Saxey.

Saxey will meet with staff Wednesday to distribute money to hourly employees raised from a GoFundMe campaign. Click here to learn more.

Damage to Nashville restaurant could cost $1 million, take a year to rebuild

The Old Spaghetti Factory on 2nd Avenue downtown just celebrated 40 years of business and now has to rebuild after an already challenging year.

According to a company spokesperson, there are several antiques and collectibles inside of the restaurant and they are expecting a $1 million loss in damages or more. Many of those items were collected from old churches and venues throughout Music City, including a grand piano and crystal chandeliers.

Saxey says it could take anywhere from nine months to one year to rebuild. They’ve hired a structural engineer to help them through the process.

“What we’re hoping is that it’s in a condition that it can be repaired,” Saxey said.

The restaurant currently has 32 employees, several of them have worked there for around 15 years. A handful of their employees live in the areas hit hardest by the March 3rd tornado and lost their homes earlier this year. Then they had to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

“We are going to be forward thinking and look forward to being able to reopen and have a beautiful restaurant again and be a part of downtown Nashville,” Saxey said.