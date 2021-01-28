Nashville school creates cybersecurity boot camp in wake of Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the explosion in Downtown Nashville happened on Christmas Day, it took down communication lines across the state, even affecting people in Kentucky and Georgia.

While efforts to rebuild are underway, Pivot Technology School is looking towards the future.

“It really showed how fragile, we are when it comes to safety and cyber safety, it shows that one thing can really shut down a whole infrastructure,” explained Joshua Mundy, Co-Founder of Pivot Technology.

Created in 2019, Pivot Technology’s mission is “to create avenues that empower a highly diverse demographic, by providing industry-leading training in high demand technology skills.”

After the bombing that happened in front of the AT&T data center on 2nd Avenue, it impacted 911 call centers, and hospitals. The impact was so strong, the airport was forced to ground flights after losing connection to the internet.

“I still remember everything working then all of a sudden I couldn’t reach family, couldn’t reach friends, wasn’t sure what happened and then we really got exposed to how vulnerable we are to just one thing shutting everything down,” said Quawn Clark, another Co-founder of Pivot Technology.

Wanting something different in the technology world, after seeing an increase in the number of cyberattacks happening in the U.S., Clark and Mundy had an idea for developing a new program.

“We put together a 20-week boot camp that will be in the cybersecurity space and really get people trained up,” said Clark.

A cybersecurity boot camp was created with the goal of preparing for the worst. The program offers hands-on experience solving problems with protection, cyber-attacks, and designing a secure system.

“We see those articles and say, ‘Hey man, this is probably a good time to go ahead and implement this program so we can get people all across the country trained up in this area of cybersecurity,'” explained Mundy.

The boot camp is set to begin in March. As of Thursday, they say the class is already half-filled.