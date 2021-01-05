Nashville realtors set up fund for explosion victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Families, individuals, and businesses are forever changed by the Christmas Day bombing that destroyed buildings and temporarily shut down internet and cell service for thousands.

Thankfully, there is new help on the way for those victims struggling financially.

“One of the things we weren’t expecting was with the AT&T information network going down,” said Brian Copeland, President of the Greater Nashville Realtors. “We’ve seen mortgage lendings slow down.”

Families and businesses were left homeless. But, in some cases, mortgages and rental payments will still need to be paid.

“Any kind of natural disaster or any kind of issue doesn’t guarantee any kind of rental waiver or mortgage waiver,” Copeland explained. “That’s why it’s important that realtors spring into action and make sure that we are helping in case those waivers don’t happen.”

So, the Greater Nashville Realtor’s association created a fund for those who need it most.

“The Realtors Relief Fund helps if there’s rental payments that need to be made or if there are mortgage payments that need to be made on commercial properties or even residential properties that have payment issues. It helps cover that area up to a certain amount of dollars.”

Applications will be available on the Greater Nashville Realtor’s website by the end of the week.