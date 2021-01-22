Nashville Humane names Beagle pups in honor of ‘Metro 6’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s hometown heroes are being honored by the Nashville Humane Association with some sweet pups named in their honor.

The nonprofit named the baby Beagles to recognize the heroic efforts of the six Metro police officers who saved lives while evacuating buildings along Second Avenue ahead of the Christmas morning bombing.

“Brenna Hosey” (Courtesy: Pauline Andres)

“Amanda Topping” (Courtesy: Pauline Andres)

“Tyler Luellen” (Courtesy: Pauline Andres)

“James Wells” (Courtesy: Pauline Andres)

“Michael Sipos” (Courtesy: Pauline Andres)

“Timothy Miller” (Courtesy: Pauline Andres)

[From Top L to Bottom R] Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer Richard Luellen, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer Amanda Topping, Officer James Wells, Sergeant Timothy Miller. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers Tyler Luellen, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping and James Wells, along with Sergeant Timothy Miller, are credited with saving lives by clearing the area of Second Avenue as an RV played messages that warned it would detonate. A bomb inside the RV exploded around 6:30 a.m., killing the bomber, injuring three other people and damaging more than 40 businesses.

Click here to book an appointment to potentially adopt any of the canine “Metro Six.”