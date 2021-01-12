Nashville hairstylist struggles to cope after losing home in Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cell phone video taken by Colby Childs puts the Christmas Day terror into perspective.

“The bomb woke us up,” said Childs. “I reached over and grabbed Linda and just screamed ‘oh my God, oh my God, oh my God!’ I thought the whole building was collapsing.”

Linda Ingram and Colby Childs planned to spend Christmas morning together. Instead, they were ambushed by a massive explosion, and forced out of Linda’s 2nd avenue home. They haven’t been back into the home since.

“We’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Ingram, who works as a hairstylist. “Downs, scares, feeling very vulnerable. I’m not originally from Nashville. My dream was to live on 2nd Avenue and have that address. To have it literally taken from underneath me still makes me shake a little bit.”

Since then, Ingram and Childs have gone through counseling to help them re-adjust to life post 2020.

“The tornadoes went off in March. And, then corona hit. Then, we had Corona and then we had a great Christmas,” Childs said sarcastically.

Ingram now says she has no desire to live downtown anymore.

“We tried to go down there on Sunday when the Titans were playing a game, and right about when we pulled up some fireworks went off at Nissan stadium. We looked at each other and lost it. It was too soon,” she explained.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Linda. Click here to donate.