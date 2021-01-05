Mental health impacts from bombing will last forever for some

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mental health professionals say the Christmas Day bombing will have lasting impacts on those there, and for the Nashville community.

“Some folks are going to be not affected at all or very little, some folks are going to be moderately affected, some folks are going to be affected for the rest of their lives. And the degree they were affected by this and their issues is going to determine the treatment or lack of treatment that they get in the future,” Vice President of Volunteer Behavioral Health Murfreesboro Nathan Miller said.

Miller said for those living and working on 2nd Avenue, things will take time to get back to normal.

“The aftermath of it is going to be something they’re going to carry for years to come,” Miller said. “It may lessen, and usually does, as time goes on. But for the first few years of this their Christmases are, they may not be ruined, but they’ll definitely be devastated and they’ll never be the same.”

Miller encourages those experiencing symptoms of fatigue, irritability, depression, anxiety and PTSD to ask for help. He said this situation is abnormal for our community so there is no stigma attached to needing support through the trauma.

“Things like triggers that may happen, loud booms, certain smells, certain time of the year, anniversaries, these things may bring those people back to those memories and may be like kind of ripping the scab off if you may,” Miller said.

Mental health professionals are also keeping the police officers and first responders involved in the bombing in their thoughts as they deal with the after effects.

Miller said no matter if you were there or not, the bombing affected all of us in different ways to different degrees.

“Even though we’ve had some terrible, tragic events over the years in our community this one is one that you don’t feel safe from. There’s a lot of them that have made us feel unsafe, but this one has taken me by surprise, the community by surprise and it puts people on edge,” Miller said.

The Volunteer Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-800-704-2651.