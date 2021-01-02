Mayor says rebuilding after Nashville bombing ‘could take a few years’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You’ll be seeing the lingering signs of the Christmas Day bombing for years to come.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper sat down with News 2’s Bob Mueller this week to talk about the bombing and what’s ahead for our city.

Mayor Cooper says the rebuilding process will likely take a few years, but he feels it’s important for Second Avenue to maintain the look it’s always had and keep up with the historic feel of that part of downtown.

At last check, the city is still waiting on President Donald Trump and the White House to sign an emergency declaration that would bring federal aid dollars, something Mayor Cooper says the city will need to rebuild properly.

The mayor also said he is still waiting on more information on the bomb itself. He says he’s been told very little about the actual device that caused so much destruction.