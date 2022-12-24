NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two years ago, residents on Nashville’s 2nd Avenue expected to wake up to presents on Christmas Day, but instead were awoken by an unforgettable explosion.

While MNPD officers worked to quickly evacuate people, Officer David Snowden was inside his home as the situation unfolded. He said his wife heard what sounded like gunshots, followed by a recorded warning message coming from an RV.

Snowden said he was on the phone with a fellow officer, sharing building codes in hopes of evacuating others.

“My wife, we had walked into the middle of our home and I was sitting on the side of the bed contemplating going out, trying to throw on a uniform, and to assist the other officers,” Snowden said.

By the time Snowden considered jumping into action, it was too late.

“At 6:30 a.m. the bomb was detonated, and I remember specifically, Brandy, my wife, was walking into the bedroom from the hallway and the concussion of the bomb caused her to fall forward just a few steps,” Snowden recalled.

That explosion left 2nd Avenue in pieces and still being put back together today. The thing Snowden remembers most about that morning, however, is his fellow officers.

“I remember specifically Officer Wells was just outside our window down on the street below,” Snowden said. “As he was seen walking toward the RV, walking back toward it, and then the moment when he said he heard the voice of God speak to him to tell him to go back to his vehicle.”

Seconds later the bomb would detonate, shattering Snowden’s windows.

“When you see your friends that are everyday putting their lives in harm’s way for the safety of others, it’s a reminder that my profession is much more than an occupation, it’s a calling, and I’m grateful to those guys and gals that were out there that morning, risking their lives to save others.”

Snowden says the bombing is certainly something he’d never want to relive, but there is one part he still clings on to.

“I don’t want to forget that particular moment where we were reminded just how our lives can be ended in just a moment and it certainly reminded me to love every second and every moment that I have to share with my family,” Snowden said.

Two years since the bombing, 50 businesses have reopened, but 2nd Avenue is still working to rebuild. Mayor John Cooper has committed $40 million to go towards a streetscape project between Broadway and Union Street.