Leaning on faith after Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As residents and business owners are figuring out what’s next after the Christmas day bombing — some are finding comfort in faith during this time.

There has been a sense of togetherness that has come out of the devastating act. Faith leaders have noted the number of people who have volunteered and donated food and shelter to those in need.

Senior Pastor at Watson Grove Baptist Church, John Faison Sr., says sometimes it takes a tragic situation for a community to come together.

“To pray for folks,” said Pastor Faison. “Not to attempt to assuage their grief their shock at the moment but to actually be with them in it, to grieve with them, to pray with them, to stand with them…” He says while this part of 2020 is carrying into the new year, there is always room to look forward to the future.