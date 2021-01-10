‘I still get choked up when I think of it,’ business owners reunited with family heirloom after Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville couple lost two businesses in the downtown Christmas Day bombing, but this weekend they were reunited with an irreplaceable possession.

Geff and Sandy Lee own Ensemble and Simply The Best $10 Boutique; both Second Avenue stores were destroyed by the explosion.

“You go to bed Christmas Eve. You’re with your family. You’re having a great time. You wake up Christmas morning and some crazy has blown up your stores,” Geff said.

But as search and rescue crews combed through the rubble, they found something special – an American flag that had hung inside Simply The Best $10 Boutique for more than a decade.

“They were very choked up and I was like, ‘wow!’ It had a few tatters in it; it was a little bit dirty. They said ‘oh can we keep it?’ We’d like to maybe hang it so we can display it to everybody and give some hope for some things that we’re finding,” Sandy said.

Sandy told authorities the flag carried much significance to her family since her husband was a veteran of the United States Army; the flag had been in their store since the day they opened over 10 years ago.

“Here you have guys that have just risked everything. They’ve done a wonderful job and there’s the flag. Just like throughout history there’s always been a rally cry, and that flag has been the rally cry,” Geff said.

With this in mind, those who helped in the search framed the flag, signed the back and presented it to the Lees Saturday to show their appreciation for Mr. Lee’s service. The gesture also brings the Lee’s hope during these difficult times.

“The presentation was just so emotional. It was guys from all walks of life, people with different religions, different color, everything! And everybody was surrounded by the flag. That was the symbol.”

A symbol of community, hope and resilience.