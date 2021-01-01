Historic Nashville hopes preservation is forefront when reviving area impacted by bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The area of Second Avenue in downtown Nashville that was damaged in the Christmas Day bombing has a long road ahead for recovery.

The organization Historic Nashville hopes the history of those buildings is preserved during this process.

“Second Avenue was always sort of a crown jewel in this preservation movement,” said Historic Nashville President Elizabeth Elkins.

Elkins added that, for many years, Second Avenue was known as Market Street.

“Most of the buildings were built between about 1860 and the turn of the century. They’re all very unique and beautiful cast iron masonry, Victorian storefronts, unique to the city of Nashville in many ways.”

She said that area was the beginning of the preservation movement in Nashville.

“This is an area that in 1972 was added to the National Historic Register and by the ’80s, our organization Historic Nashville had added seven easements to these buildings and most of those buildings were impacted [by the bombing],” Elkins said, “I came to Nashville as a musician, a guitar player and songwriter, and one of my first experiences here in the ’90s was on Second Avenue, so I think everyone has those memories of coming here and seeing that, especially for the music community.”

Now that the city is working to bring back life to the area impacted by the bombing, Elkins hopes historic preservation is part of those plans.

“I think we’re concerned. What’s going to happen moving forward? How is the city going to handle this? There is a zoning overlay, historic overlay that was put there in the ’90s thankfully, but Nashville has a history of overturning overlays,” she added.

Metro Codes Director Bill Herbert said all permits for both rehabilitation and demolition will be reviewed and approved by both the planning department and the historic commission.

“Our goal is to figure out the best way to salvage what can be salvaged and to keep the character of those buildings and that story of Nashville, which is that’s one of the few streets where you feel like you’re walking through the past and get a greater idea of the long and complicated character of Nashville’s history,” said Elkins. “It’s just historically extraordinarily important and important to the character of our city.”

She said they hope to learn more about the plans for historic preservation on Second Avenue in the near future to see how their organization can work with Metro Codes to accomplish its goals.

“Our hope in a perfect world is we can salvage what is salvageable and try to put back together those facades and those buildings safely, holding on to as many of the original elements as possible and replacing them when they can’t be reused, replacing them to still keep the character and matching the buildings around them,” said Elkins.