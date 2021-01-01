Former FBI special agent warns against conspiracy theories a week after Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been exactly one week since a bombing on Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, and investigators are wrapping up the crime scene. Though, it could be several more weeks before they determine a motive.

Disturbing details are emerging surrounding 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, the bomber who shattered downtown. As law enforcement officials clean up the area, for many, one question still remains, why did this happen?

Warner has a short criminal history, only one charge related to marijuana possession. Investigators have not declared his act as terrorism.

“When a person is acting irrationally, you’re really talking about their emotional state then necessarily their criminal history,” explained Former Special Agent Matt Espendshade.

Espenshade says FBI investigators will not try to profile people based on their criminal history, as many see in movies or television shows, especially if the suspect is believed to be irrational.

Now, the question of a motive has left many people left wondering.

“I have responded to terrorist acts both internationally and domestic and there are always conspiracy theories that develop around an act of violence,” explained Espenshade, who says conspiracy theories are common.

Sources tell ABC News that Warner was interested in many conspiracy theories. This includes some involving lizard people, a belief that shape-shifting reptile creatures appear in human form and are bent on world domination. None of these conspiracy theories have been confirmed by law enforcement officials.

“The FBI follows evidence in the case it would not be prudent for us to, for the FBI to get ahead of themselves and consider any of those conspiracy theories,” said Espenshade.

Another theory is linked to 5G. The explosion took place outside of the historic AT&T building, knocking out 911 call centers and communications across the state.

“They are using hundreds of hours of manpower, probably thousands of hours of manpower, to run down every possible lead to investigate any motivation,” explained Espenshade, “It is hard because you obviously, you can’t interview the person and ask them what their motivation.”

Between conspiracy theories and the RV used in the explosion giving a warning to the public, investigators are left stumped on a motive.