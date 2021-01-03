Former ATF Agent, bomb expert gives insight on Christmas Day explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As investigators comb through what’s left from the explosion, experts are providing insight on the tools used to create the bomb.

For the average person looking at the aftermath of the bombing scene, it may simply look like destruction up and down 2nd Avenue, but for explosive experts like David Hyche, he sees clues that could give more insight into the bomber.

“When a bomb goes off, a lot of times the bombers and a lot of people think that everything is destroyed; nothing is really destroyed it’s all changed. The form has changed, of all the parts of the bomb, they look different, but they will put it back together,” explained Hyche, a former ATF Agent, and bomb specialist, “And they will know how exactly it was built, what it was made of, and how it functioned.”

Looking at pictures and videos showing the moment the bomb went off can help investigators find what type of explosives were used. Hyche uses the video taken outside of First Baptist Church in Downtown Nashville as an example.

“From the church, I saw how much energy went up. It changed my perspective. I think that the explosive was a little bit faster, a little higher detonation velocity than what I initially thought, and some of the pyrotechnic mixtures and smoke-less powder can detonate like I can detonate at velocity’s at or above high explosive thresholds,” said Hyche.

Smoke patterns are also a major factor. Many people across Middle Tennessee reported they could feel the explosion. Debris from the RV will now be key to finding out where and how the bomb was put together.

“My first thought was that it was probably a homemade type explosive, or either over the counter like smoke-less powder. You can order these chemicals and these are very powerful explosives. They are also extremely dangerous to make, so my first thought was that it was probably something like this,” explained Hyche.

The time and place are another major clue. The bombing happening at 6:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, making experts believe the bomber, now identified as Anthony Warner, did not want to hurt anyone.

Some wonder if a vacuum bomb was used, also known as a fuel explosive that can cause a large yellow or orange fire, but Hyche believes that’s unlikely.

“What you have to do to make that work, you have a fuel and you have to aerosol it or you have to mix that fuel with the oxygen and then ignite it, so it’s very different to do,” said Hyche.