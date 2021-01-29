Federal disaster loans available for Nashville bombing victims

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, police officers walk past damaged buildings in Nashville, Tenn. The FBI investigation into whether the Nashville bombing was a terrorist act has sparked criticism about a possible racial double standard and drawn questions from downtown business owners whose insurance coverage could be affected by the bureau’s assessment. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal disaster loans will now be available for those impacted by the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Governor Bill Lee announced Friday the U.S. Small Business Administration will make its disaster loan program available in Davidson County for eligible applicants.

“We are pleased the SBA will be able to help those who had their lives turned upside down Christmas morning,” said Gov. Lee. “We will continue with every effort available in our support of Nashville’s recovery efforts.”

The SBA declaration also makes the loans available in the surronding counties of of Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson.

Applicants should contact the SBA’s Disaster Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 for help completing loan applications. Requests for SBA disaster loan program information may be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov. The SBA will conduct extensive outreach to ensure that those affected by the disaster have an opportunity to apply for assistance, according to a press release.

The SBA also opened a virtual outreach center to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan@sba.gov. Virtual customer support representatives are available to help applicants complete the online application during these hours:

Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC)

Open: Monday – Sunday (7 days/week)

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Email: FOCE-Help@sba.gov

Phone: 1-800-659-2955

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 3% for businesses, 2% for nonprofit organizations, and

1.125% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years, according to TEMA.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be returned to the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 29, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications Oct. 28, 2021.

Federal investigators said Anthony Warner detonated a bomb inside of an RV parked near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, killing himself, injuring three others and damaging more than 40 buildings.

Prior to the explosion, Metro police said Warner’s RV played an audio recording of a countdown, a warning for people to evacuate and Petula Clark’s song “Downtown.”

Metro police and the FBI have not revealed if they believe the AT&T building where the RV was parked was Warner’s intended target, but said they are investigating.

Investigators are also working to analyze chemical residue from the scene and determine the chemicals that were used to make the bomb.