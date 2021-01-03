FBI: Nashville bomber sent materials expressing his viewpoints to acquaintances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation says accused Nashville bomber Anthony Warner sent materials expressing his viewpoints to acquaintances across the country.

The FBI said in a statement that Anthony Warner sent materials which expressed his viewpoints “to several acquaintances throughout the country.”

Metro Police believe Warner blew himself up in his RV in downtown Nashville Christmas morning, although the motive is still unclear. Over 40 businesses near the blast site were damaged. Many residents were also displaced and three people were injured.

The FBI asks anyone who received these materials from Warner to contact them by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.