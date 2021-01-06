FAA issues flight restriction over Nashville bombing site after incident involving helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued another flight restriction around the site of the bombing in downtown Nashville after an incident involving a helicopter.

The Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday a helicopter approached the explosion site area from the Broadway side of Second Avenue and took flight over Second Avenue. The helicopter blew debris and glass into personnel working in the area, according to emergency officials.

A temporary flight restriction was issued by the FAA for a half-mile radius and unrestricted in height. The restriction is effective through 11 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The FAA also said it identified the helicopter’s owner and contacted the company operating the flight to inform them of the incident. No identifying information was immediately released.

A previous flight restriction was issued following the bombing and included a radius of approximately 1.15 miles around the site of the explosion along Second Avenue North near Commerce Street. That restriction expired on Dec. 30.