District attorney’s office displaced because of damage to Washington Square building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk spent Christmas morning looking at the damage done to 2nd Avenue from the horrific explosion.

“It looked in some ways like an earthquake had happened,” Funk said. “We could see that some windows were broken, there was some exterior damage to the building.”

Funk’s office takes up two stories of the Washington Square building, a historic space that was impacted from the bombing.

“It really felt personal once I got to go in and see the damage done to our office,” Funk described.

Luckily no case documents were damaged, so attorneys quickly scrambled to get a temporary space. Court cases were scheduled for December 26 and Funk’s team did not want to delay upcoming dockets.

“We did not have an option of shutting down, we had to make sure that we could staff the dockets,” Funk said.

Attorneys were able to move files over to a small space within the Birch building where makeshift offices were created for each legal division.

“We tried to give them a little bit of their own space within the room which is kind of hard because what we’re doing is condensing two floors of a building into one room,” Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter said.

For now, things seem to be functional, but Funk is hopeful his staff could return to Washington Square within the next month. If not, more space may be required to keep up with caseloads in the coming weeks.

No official timeline has been given to the District Attorney’s office on when the Washington Square building will be safe to occupy again. For now, Metro Police has still closed off access as a part of the crime scene from the explosion.