Disaster declaration approved for Nashville Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Jim Cooper and Senator Marsha Blackburn announced a major disaster declaration for Nashville has been approved following the downtown bombing on Christmas Day.

A Major Disaster Declaration for Nashville has been approved following the bombing on Christmas Day. This will help local residents and businesses start to rebuild. #nashvillestrong — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 5, 2021

This comes after Governor Bill Lee requested an emergency disaster declaration from the president. In a letter sent to President Trump, Gov. Lee wrote that the state “continues to support Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County with any needs required” and that the “severity and magnitude of the current situation is such that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments.”

Tennessee Representative Jim Cooper and U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn also sent the letter to the White House requesting the president approve the disaster declaration request.

Receiving a major disaster declaration is an important step in getting federal resources to Tennessee families and businesses adversely impacted by the bombing. We appreciate @realdonaldtrump for his attention to this matter. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 5, 2021

A disaster declaration will allow Nashville to receive federal assistance to help supplement local and state disaster relief efforts. The emergency declaration can also be used to provide insurance compensation for disaster-related losses.