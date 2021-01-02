Damage of Dick’s Last Resort from Nashville bombing ‘doesn’t feel real’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Year’s Eve and Day are usually a full-on party on Nashville’s Broadway. But this year, several bars along Second Avenue North were shuttered and shattered one week after a suicide bombing on Christmas Day.

“Last year, the streets were packed, everything was crazy, our bar was at capacity early in the afternoon. It was just an amazing party,” said Lizzie Jones with the Coyote Ugly Saloon.

Authorities escorted Jones and a corporate representative into their bar Friday afternoon, along with dozens of other business owners and residents to assess damage.

“Yesterday was the first day we actually got to go into the building. It was weird to walk up second Avenue and everything to be so clean,” exclaimed Jones, “It was amazing how much progress had been done in just a week, I can’t imagine the hours and the hard work put into that but then getting up closer to where they’re still going through the destruction and all of that, a lot of emotions for sure.”

Dick’s Last Resort’s General Manager Michael Miller took his Assistant Manager Gabriel Sanchez in Friday as well.

“Pretty heavy damage where we’re at, a lot of it is water damage, and then also from the bomb as well, a lot of the flooring is destroyed, the front façade of the building is destroyed as well, kind of glass everywhere,” Miller explained.

“It’s just insane, really, it’s not real. Hearing it and seeing pictures and everything, like, that kind of didn’t give you the full image until you go down there and see it,” Sanchez added.

Dick’s is just one of the just one of the more than 45 businesses affected by the bombing, six of which are deemed unsafe to even re-enter.

Miller said his first thought when he walked into the restaurant was, “If my employees were ever going to be able to have a job again, that’s the biggest thing is, like, all the people that work for me, if they’re gonna have a place to work and survive,” he said.

Nashville Office of Emergency Management estimates 1,200 employees and 400 residents are affected.

“Just happy that we weren’t open for business and a lot of people weren’t downtown, because all he would’ve had to do is wait another day and it would’ve been way worse, so just gotta be thankful for the little things, that’s for sure,” Miller said.

There is still no timeline on when any of the businesses will be able to reopen. Even the buildings that seem okay from the explosion have severe water damage.