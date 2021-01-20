$20,000 in donations given to employees of downtown business affected by bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A love offering is keeping some Nashvillians on their feet.

The inside of Old Spaghetti Factory was gutted after the bombing on Christmas Day. On Wednesday morning, employees of the beloved restaurant received a special gift.

It was a somber reunion as the sun shined down on Lower Broadway. It’s a day District Manager Todd Saxey has been looking forward to.

“It makes me tear up,” Saxey said. “It gives me a feeling of joy and it gives me a feeling of thankfulness knowing that they were willing to share that most of them have no idea who these people are.”

Saxey is referring to the GoFundMe page set up to help 32 hourly employees of the restaurant who will be without a job for the foreseeable future. $20,000 total was donated by hundreds of people from across the country.

Maurice Beach has been with the restaurant for 10 years and was beginning to lose hope. He lost his North Nashville home in the March 3rd tornado outbreak, but that’s not all.

“I’ve been through the tornado, the passing of my wife [from cancer], then the pandemic came and I lost my dog,” Beach said.

This was the boost he needed.

“It’s wonderful. I’m so blessed that people coming together to try to help the people struggling real bad.”

Customers have been dining in and personally asking for Victor Branch to be their server for two decades.

“Today is the first time I’ve been back down here since then and it feels almost shell shocked to me right now,” Branch said. “I just keep a positive mindset and keep going.”

All are family by choice and look forward to the day where they can return to work and make more memories.

Saxey says the building’s landlord is fully committed to bringing The Old Spaghetti Factory back to 2nd Avenue.

The city deemed the building unsafe after the bombing. Saxey and corporate managers were only able to take cash and computers from inside of the restaurant on January 7th.

They won’t be allowed back inside until the structural engineer’s plan is approved and completed. They hope to find out soon if they can reopen by this summer or by the end of the year.