Nashville Bombing
Muslim group claims tip of Nashville bomber would’ve been taken more seriously if he wasn’t white
Video
Two tiny pieces of metal help lead investigators to bomber
Video
PHOTOS: Nashville restaurant shares pictures of devastation following Christmas Day bombing
Gallery
AP: Human remains found near Nashville explosion
Video
PHOTOS: Damage from Nashville bombing on Christmas
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 894 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Nashville
Two accused of multiple storage unit burglaries in Hendersonville
Video
Several injured in head-on collision on Murfreesboro Pike early Friday morning
Video
News 2 Celebrates Tennessee’s 225th Birthday
Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses
Pennington Distilling Company holding strong despite pandemic, tornado
Video
VP Pence tries to get Gohmert suit dismissed, says it’s a ‘walking legal contradiction’
Two tiny pieces of metal help lead investigators to bomber
Video
Muslim group claims tip of Nashville bomber would’ve been taken more seriously if he wasn’t white
Video
Feds investigate evidence Nashville bomber hunted ‘lizard people,’ other alien beings
Video
Nashville musician reunited with cat after losing everything in bombing
Video
Baby Giraffe Cam: Live look-in on pregnant Nashville Zoo Giraffe Nasha!