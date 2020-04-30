Nashville-based company prepares to submit total antibody test for FDA approval

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From expanded testing for COVID19 to testing for possible immunity, researchers are tackling the pandemic on all fronts.

Nashville-based company, Webb Diagnostic Technologies, also known as, WebbDX, is submitting their antibody test for FDA approval.

WebDX’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Kevin Jones said, “I think the first two samples we ever took were in Nashville.”

Jones explained that their test is different from ones currently on the market becuase it detects all human immunoglobulins, including IgG, IgM and IgA,

Those are three antibodies that develop from the time a person is infected with the novel coronavirus, to the time they recover.

He added, “by looking for total antibodies we stand a better chance of seeing something.”

Jones also said the test is more timely than others, “the whole process from ripping open the package, to taking to the sample, to reading the sample at the end is three minutes start to finish.”

WebbDX told News 2 tha they have parterned with hospitals around Nashville to develop their test.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s, Dr. William Schaffner is on the company’s advisory board said, “The utility of a test like this cannot be overstated. For hospitals and public health providers to be able to sort out who among their health care workers has the antibodies is a game changer,”

If the test is given FDA approval, the test will be rolled out in large volumes

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

