Nashville bars, restaurants stay open late for Titans season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday night Metro Nashville bars and restaurants stayed open late for the Tennessee Titans season opener.

They were allowed to keep operating for up to thirty minutes after the conclusion of the game.

The exception gave bars and restaurants about a two and a half-hour extension past the current 10:30 p.m. COVID-19 curfew.

On Friday Mayor Cooper notified the public that he made the exception to accommodate fans watching the Titans’ first game of the season on the road against Denver on Monday Night Football.

Our News 2 crew reports that lower Broadway was not very crowded Monday night in comparison to recent weeks. But there were still some lines to get inside establishments. Even with Mayor Cooper’s Monday night operating extension, bars are still only permitted to serve 25 people inside at a time.

Nashville resident, Lance Goodman, says he went down to Broadway Monday night to support the businesses that have lost money since the onset of the pandemic.

“Well, I just wanted to support the businesses on Broadway. They’ve been unfairly restricted over the last few months and weeks and it hasn’t been uniform with other businesses. So I wanted to come down here and support Broadway and the Titans,” Goodman said.

On Monday afternoon Brenda Sanderson, who co-owns The Stage and several other lower Broadway bars, told News 2 that business had been slow and they would only stay open late if customers were actually watching the game.