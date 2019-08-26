Nashville barber host party in Hadley Park to stop teen violence

Two people are recovering after being shot at “Hennessey Fest” in Hadley Park Saturday. Police say the festival was not permitted to take place.

Saturday, a much different gathering in the park– one to stop the violence.

Calvin Lowe is a Nashville Barber. He organized the event called “Da Big Throw Back Family Fun Day.”

Their message is to keep kids in school, off the streets, and away from violence.

“This is the park right here we grew up in. Every Sunday or Saturday, there was no violence. We’d hang out and party and went our separate ways. You know, from last night, you can still, you know what I’m saying the drinking part and you know the violence its gotta stop man.”

“This nonviolence thing has got to stop. It’s truly got to stop. We killing each other. We killing ourselves. Which has got to stop,” Ram Rodd with Nap Town Riders told News 2 at the event.

Police are still looking for information in Saturday night’s shooting. If you know anything, you can make an anonymous phonecall to Crimestoppers.