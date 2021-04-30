Nashville artist creates custom helmet designs after daughter diagnosed with Craniosynostosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville mom and artist is using her talents to help others.

Caitlin Shirock is a local artist who creates beautiful pieces through her business, Cash Color. She’s also a mom of two, most recently to a little girl named Ivy.

(Courtesy: Caitlin Shirock)

Juggling being a mom and a small business owner is hard enough, but then sweet Ivy was diagnosed with a rare condition called Craniosynostosis, which is when the sutures in Ivy’s skull joined together prematurely.

At just 5-months-old, Ivy had surgery. She must wear a helmet a little bit longer, but her artist mom took that helmet to the next level.

“I created some art on her helmet because I had to create some art for her helmet. And, and it’s been really fun. See the smiles and the joy that it brings not only me, because art has always been a healing process for me. So as my daughter is, is going through this time, I need to heal and process the emotions, too. So I go to my canvas, and in this case, it just happened to be a helmet. And so I created some a fun little spirit animal for her,” said Shirock.

Ivy’s Spirit Animal is a little unicorn that’s available to download for free on her website.

“I finally landed on creating her little spirit animal. It’s kind of like a little horse that is just fighting the fight and giving her strength and courage and healing and protection,” said Shirock.

And, for the entire month of April, a portion of all of Caitlin’s sales on her website will go to Cranio Care Bears, which is an organization that helps kids just like Ivy.

“I’m just wanting to give back, you know, no matter what, no matter what your child or you are going through, to have that support and to feel some that you are strong and like you can do hard things to is so crucial when you’re faced with a big challenge,” she said.

Ivy is doing great now and rocking her adorable helmet.

“She is amazing, stronger than ever. She’s our courageous little champion girl for sure,” says Shirock.

All of her work is available at her website, CashColor.com.