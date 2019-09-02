Nashville area first-responders head to coast to help with Hurricane Dorian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First-responders from Middle Tennessee are leaving for the east coast to help assist with Hurricane Dorian.

The Nashville Fire Department’s Tennessee strike team is in Gainesville, Florida waiting for Hurricane Dorian and to learn how they can help.

Three firefighters from the Ashland City Fire Department’s Swift Water team are on their way to the Sunshine State, also. They are due to meet up with Dickson City firefighters to form a six-person team to help with Hurricane Dorian.

Their team is part of 40 firefighters from Tennessee leaving Monday to head to Florida.

Crews with the Franklin Fire Department arrived in Orlando, Florida Sunday and are said to be eager to help the citizens of Florida.

Our strike team is in Gainesville, Florida waiting for Hurricane Dorian and how they can help. pic.twitter.com/f1wW44KubN — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 2, 2019



#HurricaneDorian Update: TN Task Force 2, including 5 Franklin FF's, arrived in Orlando, FL this morning at 4 AM. They are staging at the Orange Co. Convention Center. FFD Capt. Michael Pardue said they are waiting for the morning briefing & eager to help the citizens of FL. pic.twitter.com/8O82I1oIAs — Franklin Fire Dept (@FranklinFire) September 1, 2019

