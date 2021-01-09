Nashville apartment complex evacuated due to fire in air conditioning unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several apartments of a Nashville complex have severe damage after an overnight fire on the roof of the building, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials tell News 2 this happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Richard Jones Road at the Green Hills Terrace Condominiums.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof.

NFD firefighters went from room to room evacuating the building. The size of the fire called for a second alarm. Officials say six to eight units have heavy water and fire damage. Three or four of the units have heavy fire damage also.

There are no injuries being reported and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.