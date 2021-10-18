Nashville apartment building evacuated due to fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire near the Vanderbilt and Belmont University campuses.

It is happening in the 1700 block of Belcourt Avenue.

The apartment building has been evacuated, according to the fire department’s Twitter account.

Crews have reportedly located the source of the fire and are working to put it out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.