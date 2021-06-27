Nashville airport sees ‘extremely high volume’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport officials are advising travelers to be early to the airport on Sunday.
Officials report an ‘extremely high volume’ at the airport Sunday morning.
TSA is currently working to get passengers through security screening as quickly as possible. Officials advise travelers to get to the airport at least two hours early, especially on Sundays.
They said the high volume is due to summer travel. News 2’s Stephanie Langston also noticed the crowds at the airport.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.