Nashville airport sees ‘extremely high volume’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport officials are advising travelers to be early to the airport on Sunday.

Officials report an ‘extremely high volume’ at the airport Sunday morning.

TSA is currently working to get passengers through security screening as quickly as possible. Officials advise travelers to get to the airport at least two hours early, especially on Sundays.

They said the high volume is due to summer travel. News 2’s Stephanie Langston also noticed the crowds at the airport.

We’re seeing extremely high volume at BNA this morning. TSA is working to get passengers through security screening as quickly as possible. ➡️ With higher volumes due to summer travel, be sure to arrive at least two hours early. (Especially on Sundays.) — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 27, 2021

Whoa! Nashville International is a popular place this morning. Where is everyone flying?! @WKRN @Fly_Nashville pic.twitter.com/Nz6wDKmilq — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) June 27, 2021