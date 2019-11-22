Nashville airport provides travel tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities at Nashville International Airport are preparing travelers ahead of Thanksgiving.

As the holidays approach, officials said travelers should expect to heavier departure days Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 1-2.

Travel experts urge passengers to pack smart. Familiarize yourself with packing do’s and don’ts

Travelers are also urged to check their flight status on your airline’s website or at flynashville.com before heading to BNA.

Officials at the airport also suggest that passengers arrive at least two hours before a scheduled flight. You can check security checkpoint wait times as well as as your boarding pass before entering the security check point.

BNA offers several parking options for travelers, including self-park and valet. Officials said all parking locations will be open and operational with no construction impacts during the week of Thanksgiving.

BNA has added overflow parking that will be available if needed due to higher demand during Thanksgiving week. Travelers need only arrive at the parking locations listed below and will be directed to overflow parking as needed.