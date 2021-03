NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport is honoring victims of a tragic mass shooting this week.

Airport officials posted a few photos of their flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

Nashville airport places flags at half-staff to honor victims of deadly Colorado shooting, Courtesy: BNA

Nashville airport places flags at half-staff to honor victims of deadly Colorado shooting, Courtesy: BNA

Nashville airport places flags at half-staff to honor victims of deadly Colorado shooting, Courtesy: BNA

The flags will fly in their memory through sunset on Saturday, March 27.