Nashville Airport expecting record Thanksgiving holiday travel

The holidays are almost upon us, and over the next several weeks many of you are going to be traveling. Nashville Airport is going to be busy, and they have already set records for the numbers of travelers, even before the holidays have begun.

“Late September we set a new passenger record of 34,654 passengers on September 26th which was a new record for us, explained Kym Gerlock, Nashville Airport Director of Communications. “But certainly, the holidays are a busy time leading up to Thanksgiving. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then that Sunday and Monday following Thanksgiving are some of the busiest days we’ll see this year”.

And this time of the year there are a lot of travelers who don’t fly very often. Gerlock added some suggestions on how to make your travel smoother and to avoid any surprises:

“Check TSA’s web site so you know what you can and can’t carry on those carry-ons. Get here early. We recommend that you get here at least a couple of hours before your scheduled flight inside the terminal. Be sure to check either your airline’s website or flynashville.com for the status of your flight. It’s very important to do that, as well. And BNA does accept mobile boarding passes. So if you’ve got a mobile boarding pass, that’s an option. You can also check security checkpoint wait times at flynashville.com.”

And of course, weather can always become a factor this time of the year. So, be patient, and happy traveling!