NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A runway expansion at Nashville International Airport (BNA) could uproot dozens of residents in the Airport Estates neighborhood near Seven Oaks Park.

Several residents have told News 2 they feel they were left in the dark about BNA’s plan and haven’t received any official notice on the matter. However, Metro Councilman Russ Bradford, who represents the area, said the expansion has been in discussion publicly for the last four years.

“They’re expecting to buy out maybe 19 or 20 properties,” said Bradford. “There’s not many houses left in that neighborhood because the airport’s slowly been buying up those properties over the last decade or so.”

According to BNA’s master plan, the extension would be on both ends of the 2-R / 20-L runway and also demolish the Genesco building.

One concerned resident has been sharing information on the expansion through the Nextdoor app and by handing out flyers. She lives in the Seven Oaks neighborhood and said the new runway would become her backyard, adding to noise levels she said are already over the maximum allotment.

The councilman said he believes Genesco’s upcoming demolition is what’s bringing the expansion back in attention.

“As far as those that are in the immediate path, from what I’ve been able to gather there’s not much the city can do to stop this because the airport is not a metro run entity, so I’ll be curious to see what BNA responds to this situation and how they address it,” said Bradford.

On Wednesday, June 14, Bradford is hosting a quarterly town hall where the expansion will be discussed with a BNA representative available to answer the community’s questions.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Arlington United Methodist Church, located at 1360 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

News 2 reached out to BNA, which shared the following statement:

“Nashville International Airport (BNA) has recently become aware of a notice that was disseminated to residents near the airport. This was not an official correspondence from BNA. We will review and keep the public updated on any future developments.”

Bradford said it would take a minimum of two years before residents see the first shovel on the ground.