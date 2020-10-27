Nashville aims to have record absentee ballots counted by midnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So when might the record number of absentee ballots be counted in Tennessee?

The answer depends on your county, but an administrator in one of the state’s biggest counties hopes it’s a few hours after the polls close.

“Right now, we are setting a goal for midnight that we will be finished with the absentee ballots,” said Davidson County election administrator Jeff Roberts.

In Davidson County, green bins filled with absentee ballots are under lock and key.

Counting the absentee ballots begins at 7 a.m. central time, when the polls open election day.

That goal of finishing the count by midnight requires an additional 40-poll workers in Davidson county to deal with the absentee counting process said Roberts.

Smaller counties with fewer absentee ballots would be done sooner, but there’s a careful process for counting in Davidson County.

“They will be trained to open up the envelopes, prep the ballot because we will then put it in a scanner to count it,” added Roberts.

He says 29-thousand Davidson County absentee ballots have been returned by mail.

Roberts estimates ten bins could be filled by election day with more ballots still coming.

They have to be returned for counting by the times polls close election day.

Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

Roberts said requests need to be emailed to your county election commissions before midnight.

