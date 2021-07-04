NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is hosting what is being called the largest Fourth of July celebration in the country, with an estimated 400,000 people expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event.

If you want to see the largest fireworks show in Nashville’s history, but don’t want to fight the crowds on Broadway, you’re in luck! You can stream the 30-minute pyrotechnics show here – starting at 9:30 p.m.

The show was delayed by nearly half an hour but it has finally started.