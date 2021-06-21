Nashville 4th of July celebration to be largest in U.S., American Pyrotechnics Association finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s 4th of July celebration is set to be the largest in the country, according to a release from the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The event is called Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th and is expected to draw large crowds in downtown Nashville. There will be a star-studded concert featuring country music star Brad Paisley, Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooten and Friends and Priscilla Block.

Courtesy: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Courtesy: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Courtesy: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Courtesy: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Courtesy: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

The concert will be followed by the largest fireworks show in Nashville’s history. The 30-minute pyrotechnics show will be synchronized to a live performance by the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony.

“Following conversations with other cities regarding major July 4th events across the U.S., it’s safe to say that Nashville will have the largest live Independence Day celebration in the country this year,” said Julie Heckman, Executive Director, American Pyrotechnics Association.

This event will include all live music from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Officials expect record-breaking crowds. In 2019, Nashville’s July 4th event drew a crowd of more then 343,000 people downtown on Broadway.

News 2 will be airing the show on July 4th. You can also stream it online by clicking here.