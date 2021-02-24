Trader Joe’s coming to Franklin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After years of rumors and speculation, Trader Joe’s confirmed to Good Morning Nashville the grocery chain is on track to open its first Middle Tennessee store outside Davidson County.

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a wine in grocery store certificate Tuesday night for a potential Trader Joe’s that would be located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane, not far from Interstate 65.

Trader Joe’s public relations director told Good Morning Nashville they are in the very early process of bringing the grocery store to Franklin.

TJ’s hopes to open in Franklin sometime in 2021 if all goes according to plan, though the timing is still uncertain.

Trader Joe’s currently has four Tennessee stores, including one in Green Hills and one in Belle Meade. The Franklin location would be the third Trader joe’s in Middle Tennessee.